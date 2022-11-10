T20 World Cup 2022: "Pura India chillata raha" - Fans tear apart Rohit Sharma-led team management for benching Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign ended with an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of the Men in Blue's 169-run target, stitching together a record-setting partnership to take their team to the final.

Following the loss, several fans questioned the team management's decision to bench Yuzvendra Chahal throughout the competition.

A number of supporters took to social media to highlight how the leg spinner would have been a more useful option in the Australian conditions compared to finger spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Here are some of the reactions:

Raghav Gupta @Raghavg175 Let's address the elephant in the room. Why Ashwin is selected in every game over chahal when everyone knows he is not the wicket taking option. Let's address the elephant in the room. Why Ashwin is selected in every game over chahal when everyone knows he is not the wicket taking option.

Govind Kini @gr_kini I still cant process the fact that Yuzi Chahal didnt even get a single game being a leg spinner. Ashwin and Axar were never looked threatened in any of the matches. Is rahul Dravid even watching matches? I still cant process the fact that Yuzi Chahal didnt even get a single game being a leg spinner. Ashwin and Axar were never looked threatened in any of the matches. Is rahul Dravid even watching matches?

AshtonCruz @ashtoncruz52 Axar Patel useless did not perform in the group stage matches then also he got a chance to play in semis #INDvsENG , chahal Bai was worthy to replace him Axar Patel useless did not perform in the group stage matches then also he got a chance to play in semis #INDvsENG , chahal Bai was worthy to replace him

Ankit Raj Oraon @monkkeyguy Bhai Chahal ko ek match toh khela dete! Bhai Chahal ko ek match toh khela dete!

Yash Bhanushali @YashB_15 Is rohit sharma a good captain ? Yes he is. That's why purple cap winner chahal didn't get a game and old and predictable ashwin played all. Yes he's a good captain.That's why he didn't give arshdeep second over in powerplay. Is rohit sharma a good captain ? Yes he is. That's why purple cap winner chahal didn't get a game and old and predictable ashwin played all. Yes he's a good captain.That's why he didn't give arshdeep second over in powerplay.

Ashit Kotecha @aashit15 #T20WorldCup Leg spinners from all the teams have been successful, especially this World Cup in Australia and today as well. But India decided to to go ahead with the Ashwin-Axar. Hard luck @yuzi_chahal , it was indeed our loss on you not getting a game. #INDvsENG Leg spinners from all the teams have been successful, especially this World Cup in Australia and today as well. But India decided to to go ahead with the Ashwin-Axar. Hard luck @yuzi_chahal, it was indeed our loss on you not getting a game. #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup

Chandrahas @chandrahas21 Chandrahas @chandrahas21

#ICCT20WorldCup Special thanks to Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul.. They did set an example on how to play the Power play Special thanks to Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul.. They did set an example on how to play the Power play #ICCT20WorldCup Special thanks to Captain and Coach for ignoring the wrist spinner Chahal in his pitch frndly conditions! twitter.com/chandrahas21/s… Special thanks to Captain and Coach for ignoring the wrist spinner Chahal in his pitch frndly conditions! twitter.com/chandrahas21/s…

Parikshith @parikshith24_

Chahal had to be in for Ashwin hands down. @bhogleharsha Team selection matters!Chahal had to be in for Ashwin hands down. @bhogleharsha Team selection matters!Chahal had to be in for Ashwin hands down.

a. @mainkithejavaan Yuzi Chahal we really missed you Yuzi Chahal we really missed you

राhul Hingonekar🇮🇳 @RHingonekar Pura India chillata raha ki Chahal is wicket taker lekin inko Axar and Ashwin se batting help chahiye thi jinaki batting bhi nahi aaj🤦‍♂️ Pura India chillata raha ki Chahal is wicket taker lekin inko Axar and Ashwin se batting help chahiye thi jinaki batting bhi nahi aaj🤦‍♂️

Notably, with 85 wickets in 69 matches, Chahal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. However, the crafty spinner is yet to feature in a single T20 World Cup game in his career.

While he was not included in the squad for the ICC event last year in the UAE, he failed to make it to the playing XI in any of the fixtures in the latest edition.

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to impress at the T20 World Cup 2022

The Indian team backed Axar and Ashwin as their premier spin-bowling options during the competition. The two were selected over Chahal in an attempt to add more depth to the side's batting.

However, both Axar and Ashwin struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Ashwin, who featured in all the matches for the side, finished with six wickets from as many outings with an economy rate of 8.15.

Axar, on the other hand, bagged just three scalps from five appearances and had an economy rate of 8.62 to his name.

India's bowling let them down in their all-important knockout fixture against England, failing to take a single wicket.

BCCI @BCCI



We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2…



#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match.We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.Scorecard #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match. We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2… #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG https://t.co/5qPAiu8LcL

Following their emphatic 10-wicket win over Rohit Sharma and Co., England have now advanced to the final. The Jos Buttler-led side will compete against Pakistan in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Poll : 0 votes