T20 World Cup 2022: "Pura India chillata raha" - Fans tear apart Rohit Sharma-led team management for benching Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign ended with an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.
England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of the Men in Blue's 169-run target, stitching together a record-setting partnership to take their team to the final.
Following the loss, several fans questioned the team management's decision to bench Yuzvendra Chahal throughout the competition.
A number of supporters took to social media to highlight how the leg spinner would have been a more useful option in the Australian conditions compared to finger spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.
Notably, with 85 wickets in 69 matches, Chahal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. However, the crafty spinner is yet to feature in a single T20 World Cup game in his career.
While he was not included in the squad for the ICC event last year in the UAE, he failed to make it to the playing XI in any of the fixtures in the latest edition.
Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to impress at the T20 World Cup 2022
The Indian team backed Axar and Ashwin as their premier spin-bowling options during the competition. The two were selected over Chahal in an attempt to add more depth to the side's batting.
However, both Axar and Ashwin struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Ashwin, who featured in all the matches for the side, finished with six wickets from as many outings with an economy rate of 8.15.
Axar, on the other hand, bagged just three scalps from five appearances and had an economy rate of 8.62 to his name.
India's bowling let them down in their all-important knockout fixture against England, failing to take a single wicket.
Following their emphatic 10-wicket win over Rohit Sharma and Co., England have now advanced to the final. The Jos Buttler-led side will compete against Pakistan in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.