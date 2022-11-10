T20 World Cup 2022: "Selection already wasted" - Fans slam Indian think tank for sending Hardik Pandya to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant in semi-final clash vs England

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at No. 5 in the side's semi-final clash against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10.

The swashbuckler was sent ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the encounter. However, the move didn't go down well with certain fans, as they suggested that the left-hander should have come ahead of Pandya to counter leg spinner Adil Rashid.

Several Indian supporters took to social media, questioning the ploy to send Pandya ahead of Pant in the vital tie. Here are some of the reactions:

Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) @cricketpun_duh Feel for Pant and DK, both, honestly. Fine, you replaced DK with Pant but they’re not a like-to-like replacement in the batting order. At least, look at the matchups to help Pant. Feel for Pant and DK, both, honestly. Fine, you replaced DK with Pant but they’re not a like-to-like replacement in the batting order. At least, look at the matchups to help Pant.

Sahil Bhalla @IMSahilBhalla @cricketpun_duh Pant should have come in ahead of Pandya and SKY to negate the spinners. @cricketpun_duh Pant should have come in ahead of Pandya and SKY to negate the spinners.

Shivz @Shivz_Tweets17



We are repeating 2019 batting order mistake again!



#INDvsENG @BCCI Team management and their decisions in semi finals are absolute trash. Rishabh Pant should be ahead of Hardik to counter leg spin.We are repeating 2019 batting order mistake again! Team management and their decisions in semi finals are absolute trash. Rishabh Pant should be ahead of Hardik to counter leg spin. We are repeating 2019 batting order mistake again! #INDvsENG @BCCI

Tushar Malap @tusharmalap82 Let's talk about batting order decision here. Pandya out of form throughout the season playing ahead of pant...🤡🤡 Let's talk about batting order decision here. Pandya out of form throughout the season playing ahead of pant...🤡🤡

Kunal @kunaljoshi93 Hardik Pandya taking single on the last ball of any over is not helping. Pant should have been sent ahead of him. #T20WorldCup2022 Hardik Pandya taking single on the last ball of any over is not helping. Pant should have been sent ahead of him. #T20WorldCup2022

Udit @udit_buch Pant selection already wasted for not sending him ahead of Pandya. Pant selection already wasted for not sending him ahead of Pandya.

SamBaba @sameer_joshi @vaitheek no clue why pandya over pant when we have leg spinners ....why why why ??? @vaitheek no clue why pandya over pant when we have leg spinners ....why why why ???

MK @Mahesh_Khartode Pandya was not in form then why he was sent ahed Pant? #INDvsENG Pandya was not in form then why he was sent ahed Pant? #INDvsENG

Risabh Pandey @Risabh_Pandey_

Don't know what was the plan l, but i think that was a bad move....

But a great innings by

Its all up to the bowlers now... I feel India today wasted @RishabhPant17 in their Batting order. He is a great batsman for spinners and he didn't get any spinner to face...Don't know what was the plan l, but i think that was a bad move....But a great innings by @hardikpandya7 Its all up to the bowlers now... I feel India today wasted @RishabhPant17 in their Batting order. He is a great batsman for spinners and he didn't get any spinner to face...Don't know what was the plan l, but i think that was a bad move.... But a great innings by @hardikpandya7Its all up to the bowlers now...

CS Jigar Shah  @FCSJigarShah



Make it big HARDIK now 🤞



#INDvsENG #Pandya is not able to play pace is becoming more and more evident. He is hitting six and not able to make it a big over. While I like to trust his abilities at the moment, I wanted #Pant in middle at 5 today.Make it big HARDIK now 🤞 #Pandya is not able to play pace is becoming more and more evident. He is hitting six and not able to make it a big over. While I like to trust his abilities at the moment, I wanted #Pant in middle at 5 today. Make it big HARDIK now 🤞#INDvsENG

Saurabh Dalakoti @dalakoti07



#T20Iworldcup2022 If boundaries are 60-70 meters then what is Pant doing in the dugout and Pandya with no intent on the pitch. If boundaries are 60-70 meters then what is Pant doing in the dugout and Pandya with no intent on the pitch.#T20Iworldcup2022

Aayushi🪶 @Kaahaniwali_ What was bcci thinking with this batting order? What was bcci thinking with this batting order?

Notably, while Pandya started off slowly, he changed gears towards the backend of the innings, helping the Men in Blue post a total of 168. The right-handed batter finished with 63 runs off 33 deliveries.

Pant, on the other hand, managed six runs in four balls before being run out in the final over. He sacrificed his wicket to ensure that Pandya was back on strike for the final three balls.

India set England a target of 169 in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

England's Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first at the Adelaide Oval. India started shakily, losing opener KL Rahul early in the innings. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for the side, stitching together an important 47-run partnership.

Kohli slammed an impressive half-century, his fourth in the ongoing showpiece event. The star batter was dismissed by Chris Jordan for 50 in 40 balls. India ultimately finished with 168/6 in 20 overs thanks to Hardik Pandya's quick-fire fifty.

For England, Adil Rashid contributed significantly, bowling a tidy spell in the middle. The crafty spinner conceded just 20 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wicket of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

Pacer Chris Jordan bagged three scalps in the contest but finished with an economy rate of 10.75. The winner of the clash will join Pakistan in the summit clash of this year's marquee event.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

