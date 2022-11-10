T20 World Cup 2022: "Selection already wasted" - Fans slam Indian think tank for sending Hardik Pandya to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant in semi-final clash vs England

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at No. 5 in the side's semi-final clash against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10.
The swashbuckler was sent ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the encounter. However, the move didn't go down well with certain fans, as they suggested that the left-hander should have come ahead of Pandya to counter leg spinner Adil Rashid.
Several Indian supporters took to social media, questioning the ploy to send Pandya ahead of Pant in the vital tie. Here are some of the reactions:
Notably, while Pandya started off slowly, he changed gears towards the backend of the innings, helping the Men in Blue post a total of 168. The right-handed batter finished with 63 runs off 33 deliveries.
Pant, on the other hand, managed six runs in four balls before being run out in the final over. He sacrificed his wicket to ensure that Pandya was back on strike for the final three balls.
India set England a target of 169 in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022
England's Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first at the Adelaide Oval. India started shakily, losing opener KL Rahul early in the innings. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for the side, stitching together an important 47-run partnership.
Kohli slammed an impressive half-century, his fourth in the ongoing showpiece event. The star batter was dismissed by Chris Jordan for 50 in 40 balls. India ultimately finished with 168/6 in 20 overs thanks to Hardik Pandya's quick-fire fifty.
For England, Adil Rashid contributed significantly, bowling a tidy spell in the middle. The crafty spinner conceded just 20 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wicket of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.
Pacer Chris Jordan bagged three scalps in the contest but finished with an economy rate of 10.75. The winner of the clash will join Pakistan in the summit clash of this year's marquee event.
Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.
Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov?
IND
ENG
666 votes