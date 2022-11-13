T20 World Cup 2022: "Sometimes it works for them"- Danny Morrison on Pakistan's 'unpredictable' tag ahead of final

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Melbourne, former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison has commented on the Pakistan team. The famous commentator agreed that the Men in Green are indeed one of the most unpredictable teams in the world.

Babar Azam and Co. lost both their first two games of the T20 World Cup on the last ball and looked down and out.

However, with their backs to the wall, the 2009 World T20 champions ended up winning their next four games and now find themselves in the T20 World Cup final, facing England.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Danny Morrison had to say about Pakistan being called an unpredictable side:

"Pakistan have got some history about that, haven't they? They probably don't like that tag about being the most inconsistent or the most volatile side going around. But hey, look sometimes it works for them."

Danny Morrison on why New Zealand don't win ICC tournaments

The 2022 T20 World Cup was another story of 'so near, yet so far' for New Zealand as they were knocked out in the semifinals. The Kiwis played brilliant cricket and made it to the semifinals of yet another ICC tournament. However, they were too timid against Pakistan, as per Danny Morrison.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra New Zealand last 5 World Cup:



- Lost 2015 Final Vs Aus in Aus.

- Lost 2016 Semis Vs Eng in India.

- Lost 2019 Final Vs Eng in Eng.

- Lost 2021 Final Vs Aus in UAE.

- Lost 2022 Semis Vs Pak in Aus.



The former cricketer feels that the Black Caps failed to hold their nerve and sieze the crucial moments in crunch games. It has been one of the reasons why they have been at the receiving end of heartbreaks on so many occasions, including the previous T20 World Cup, where they lost the final to Australia.

"The other teams lift to another level and perhaps New Zealand don't. It's a classic analogy that they probably have stage fright in the big one and blow it up. Self-confidence is such a powerful component in a team sport which is also very individual. Some of the characters in the team, given in crunch games like World Cup semifinal or a final, aren't sharp enough to win those crucial moments."

Do the Kiwis have to move on from Kane Williamson in T20Is? Let us know in the comments.

