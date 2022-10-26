T20 World Cup 2022: Team India star Yuzvendra Chahal visits Sydney Harbour and Opera House with wife Dhanashree, see pics

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted visiting the famous Sydney Harbour and Opera House with his wife and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma earlier on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue face their next assignment against Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Thursday. Following their emphatic four-wicket win against Pakistan in the tournament opener, the Indian players were spotted having a relaxed time in Australia with their spouse or partner.

Dhanashree shared two pictures on her official Instagram account with her husband Yuzvendra Chahal in which she is seen standing outside Sydney's Opera House and clicking photos.

She captioned the post:

"Not a solo post this time 😝. Being tourists"

Dhanashree was spotted wearing a pink and white short dress paired with sunglasses and a vintage hat on her head. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, is wearing a printed shirt with blue denims and sneakers.

Earlier, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also enjoyed some quality time with his family in the Sydney Opera House. Hardik’s better half, Natasa Stankovic, posted a story on her Instagram account. The trio spent a beautiful afternoon in Sydney.

India's practice session canceled; players enjoy game of football

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. were due for a second practice session on Wednesday but it seemed the players and management were displeased with the hotel being away 42 km from the Sydney Cricket Ground. With the training session being canceled, the players spent some quality time with their loved ones.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Mohammed Siraj indulged in a game of football. The trio’s amazing football skills left everyone stunned. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey however emphasised that no players will be given a rest for their match against Netherlands.

Team India stars were also left fuming due to the poor hospitality at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul all were in attendance. However, Rohit Sharma and the team decided to boycott lunch after being served ‘cold and inadequate’ food.

