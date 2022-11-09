T20 World Cup 2022: "That is great news from New Zealand's point of view" - Aakash Chopra on Kane Williamson scoring runs ahead of semi-final

Aakash Chopra believes Kane Williamson getting back amongst the runs is a positive for New Zealand heading into their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against Pakistan.

The two sides will cross swords in the first last-four game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9. The Kiwi skipper, who did have a good start to the tournament, scored 40 and 61 runs in his last two innings against England and Ireland respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked New Zealand's batting as their area of concern despite Williamson seemingly coming back into his own. He elaborated:

"There are a few problems in the batting because Devon Conway hasn't looked good after the first match. Finn Allen - blow hot, blow cold - that kind of a player. Kane Williamson looked very good in the last match, so that is great news from New Zealand's point of view."

While praising Glenn Phillips for playing a couple of blazing knocks, Chopra reckons the Black Caps' lower-middle order can be exposed. The former Indian opener observed:

"Glenn Phillips has been the star. His performances have been very good but after that, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham and Michell Santner, Pakistan can expose the soft underbelly."

Phillips is New Zealand's highest run-getter in the tournament with 195 runs to his name. While Daryl Mitchell has scored 56 runs in his three innings, James Neesham has managed just 37 runs in his four knocks.

"They have only five bowlers" - Aakash Chopra expects New Zealand's frontline bowlers to deliver the goods

Mitchell Santner is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chopra pointed out that Williamson has not looked beyond his five specialist bowlers in the tournament thus far. He said:

"They have only five bowlers, they don't get Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell to bowl, they go with two spinners and three fast bowlers, but they have kept options, who can do the job if required."

The renowned commentator concluded by expecting all five specialist Kiwi bowlers to come good on the Sydney surface. He stated:

"They have a good bowling attack, they will bowl well here as well, it is not that they are going to get hit. Whether it is Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Santner or Sodhi - they all will do a good job."

Mitchell Santner has been the Black Caps' most successful bowler in the ongoing T20 World Cup with eight scalps to his credit. While Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson have picked up seven wickets apiece, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi have both accounted for six dismissals.

