T20 World Cup 2022: "That’s a huge part of why they got to a World Cup final" - Jos Buttler hails Pakistan's relentless fast-bowling attack

England captain Jos Buttler expects a stiff challenge from Pakistan when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. The keeper-batter reflected on Pakistan's penchant for producing world-class pacers and reckons England will be in for a tough contest.

Pakistan's pacers have proved to be relentless throughout the tournament. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf have played an integral role in all their victories in this tournament.

With leg-spinner Shadab Khan and wily left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as well, the Men in Green look primed for their second T20 World Cup crown.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Buttler reflected on Pakistan's history of producing some great fast bowlers and felt it was why they are in the final. He expects them to throw a stiff challenge on Sunday for the crown.

The 32-year-old was quoted by India Today:

"Pakistan are a fantastic team. They have a long history of producing excellent fast bowlers, and the team we’re up against is no different. So, by the end of their careers, some of the guys we’ll play against will go down as some of the best Pakistan has produced.

"That’s a huge part of why they got to a World Cup final. We expect a very tough challenge. They’re a team we’ve seen a lot of in the past. We’ve played brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit and I’m sure tomorrow will not be different."

England reached the final after a commanding 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 10. The opening pair of Buttler and Alex Hales sent a strong message to Pakistan's bowling unit as they chased down 169 against India in only 16 overs.

"Anytime you’re fighting for the trophy, you know it is not going to come easy" - Jos Buttler

Buttler also underlined their excitement for the marquee clash and conceded that it would be an honor to be part of a World Cup final. However, the captain said that their past performances don't mean much as they will start afresh on Sunday.

"There’s huge excitement for the match. Anytime you get a chance to play in a World Cup final, it is a huge honor. We’re really excited as a group, there’s a really nice feel around the team.

"Our previous performance gives us lots of confidence, but it doesn’t count for anything tomorrow. We start a really tough game against a top opposition. Anytime you’re fighting for the trophy, you know it is not going to come easy."

England and Pakistan also locked horns in the pre-tournament warm-up game when the former stood victorious by six wickets. They chased down 161 in only 14.4 overs.

