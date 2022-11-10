T20 World Cup 2022: "The semi-final is India's game to lose" - Brad Hogg terms the Men in Blue as heavy favorites in crucial tie against England 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 final is completely in Team India's grasp at the moment.

The competition is set to have its second two-time winner, with all of the remaining nations left in contention having won the trophy before.

Team India were pitted against England in the second semi-final after finishing atop Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The two teams last came across each other in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue emerged as comfortable winners.

Expecting India to edge out as outright winners yet again, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"The semi-final is India's game to lose. Wood is not there, instead, there is Jordan. You need that sheer pace in Adelaide against Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli. You want to bowl short and get them to pull.

"If Malan does not play, India can expose the middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best bowler in the powerplay, he has got Buttler out five times as well in the past."

This marks India's first T20 World Cup semi-final appearance in six years after missing out on the 2021 edition. England, on the other hand, have now made it to three consecutive semi-finals, but last won the trophy in 2010.

"I think if Malan does not feature, then Stokes comes in at No. 3" - Brad Hogg

England are currently pressed with some injury issues involving a couple of their key players. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are likely to miss the upcoming semi-final encounter.

Jos Buttler and Co. are pondering over potential replacements and as things stand, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan are set to make it to the playing XI.

Suggesting that England promote Ben Stokes up the order in the absence of the former No.1-ranked T20I batter, Hogg said:

"I think if Malan does not feature, then Stokes comes in at No.3. You look at his T20 record and it is not flashy."

Hogg continued:

"But, what he can do is, take a few balls to settle like Malan and just dominate. He is a left-handed batter as well, then you've got Salt coming in next."

Ben Stokes has opened the batting in T20I cricket for a brief while in the past. He batted at No. 3 in the T20I series against Australia in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 but was not among the runs in the evolved batting position.

His role in the current England T20I setup is arguably ambiguous as he is sometimes seen with the new ball without a fixed role.

Team India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

