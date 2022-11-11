T20 World Cup 2022: "These are tough calls, but they need to be made with an eye on the future" - Robin Uthappa urges Indian team management to switch things up

Former batter Robin Uthappa believes that Team India must give a more defined role to Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda following the side's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, he urged the team management to make some tough decisions to further strengthen the T20 side. He suggested that someone from the top order would have to make way for Pant, while also demanding an extended run for Hooda.

Uthappa remarked:

"You want someone like Deepak Hooda to play longer and get a more specific spot in the team. Looking at the top order, you have Rishabh Pant, who can be there. But who will make way for him? These are a lot of tough calls, but they need to be made with an eye on the future."

Although Pant and Hooda were a part of India's squad for the showpiece event in Australia, they weren't given enough opportunities to prove their worth. While Pant featured in just two matches, Hooda only got a solitary chance.

The two players will be looking to come up with impactful performances in the forthcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand and cement their places in the star-studded Indian lineup.

"Important to add a lot of youngsters to the group" - Robin Uthappa's suggestion to Indian think tank

Uthappa also went on to say that it is important to hand consistent opportunities to youngsters, suggesting that senior stars like Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin might not be in the scheme of things anymore.

The 37-year-old claimed that Men in Blue must identify newer players for the finisher's role. He opined that the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson could be the ideal picks for the format.

He said:

"It is important to add a lot of youngsters to the group. We must focus on finishers, especially. Looking at the existing players we have for that role, Dinesh Karthik might not be around going forward.

"The likes of Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin aren't part of the T20 squad for the upcoming tours. So, they are moving on from these players. You want to see players like Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson get an opportunity."

He further added that while there won't be a complete revamp, a few newer players will have to be added to the existing squad. Uthappa also pointed out that going on a tour to the West Indies could reap dividends as the next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played there.

Uthappa elaborated:

"I think they will continue to play this side. But you'll see a lot of youngsters in the team. There has to be an outline for the next T20 World Cup, which is going to be in 2024. They will have to plan and prepare for that. They might want to travel to the West Indies and America, given that they are the hosts for the next edition."

India will next be seen in action later this month when they battle it out against New Zealand in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The T20 series is scheduled to begin on November 18 in Wellington.

