T20 World Cup 2022: "They are bombs but have not exploded properly" - Aakash Chopra on England's destructive batting lineup

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that England's explosive batting lineup has not been at its destructive best in the T20 World Cup 2022 thus far.

Jos Buttler and Co. will face Pakistan in the final of the global T20 event in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13. Alex Hales (211) and Buttler (199), who strung together an unbroken 170-run opening-wicket partnership against India, are the only English players to have aggregated more than 60 runs in the tournament.

While previewing the final in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about England's batting:

"This team has the batting and the batters have form as well, at least the two openers. What will be the batting order - neither I nor you have any idea. They also probably don't know it entirely because Dawid Malan's fitness is fifty-fifty. This is a very long batting lineup. They are bombs but have not exploded properly."

Chopra was all praise for Hales for overshadowing the usually aggressive Buttler at the top of the order. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"Alex Hales is the guy who didn't have an international cap for the last few years, it seemed his career is over, might not play for England again. Now that he has played, how well he has played. The last two innings were absolutely outstanding. He becomes the aggressor, we didn't know someone can hit more than Jos Buttler."

Chopra also praised the England skipper for willingly playing second fiddle to his opening partner. He stated:

"Jos Buttler with him - he starts cautiously, he is ready to play second fiddle when the other guy is hitting. But when he starts hitting, he doesn't stop. It will be a good contest in this game because slogs will not work."

Hales (86*) was the dominant partner in the initial stages of his partnership with Buttler (80*) against India. He had already scored 80 runs when the England captain reached his fifty. The latter then joined the party, smacking the Indian bowlers all around the park to achieve the 169-run target in just 16 overs.

"It could be a game-changing moment" - Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of Mark Wood playing the final

Mark Wood missed England's semi-final clash against India due to a hip injury.

While picking Ben Stokes as a crucial player, Chopra feels Mark Wood's likely availability could be a game-changing moment. He observed:

"Ben Stokes - important player for a big match. You will see an efficient bowling unit. Mark Wood was bowling very well in the nets, so he might play the match today. If he plays, it could be a game-changing moment because he is going to pick up wickets."

England will hope that Wood is fit to take the field as his express pace could prove handy on the slightly juicy Melbourne track. The speedster has picked up nine wickets at an acceptable economy of 7.71 in the four matches he has played.

