T20 World Cup 2022: "They will get stuck against Pakistan on such a pitch" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's semi-final clash against Men in Green

Aakash Chopra feels New Zealand might come unstuck in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against Pakistan.

The Black Caps will lock horns with the Men in Green at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9. The pitch in New South Wales' capital city is likely to assist the spinners.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted a tough time for the Kiwis against Pakistan. He elaborated:

"The way Pakistan are peaking at the right time, the different components are falling into place, I would be worried if I was in the New Zealand camp. You are going to Sydney, New Zealand have also played well on this pitch but they will get stuck against Pakistan on such a pitch."

The former Indian cricketer feels Pakistan were not fielding the right combination at the start of the tournament. He explained:

"When Pakistan started this World Cup campaign, in my opinion they were not playing the right XI because they had only five bowlers, they didn't have a sixth bowler. They were playing Asif Ali and Haider Ali but were not getting anything from them with the bat."

Chopra believes the inclusion of an extra seamer has made the Pakistan attack more formidable. He observed:

"When you drop both of them and play an extra bowler, four proper fast bowlers, two proper spinners, both spinners bat well also, it is looking like a complete bowling attack. Finally Shaheen Shah Afridi has got that wicket-taking knack back."

Mohammad Wasim was included in Pakistan's playing XI after their loss to India in their first game. Although the move did not yield immediate dividends as Babar Azam & Co. lost to Zimbabwe in their next game, they won their last three group-stage matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

"This is not even a 160-run match" - Aakash Chopra expects Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to come good against New Zealand

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been far from their best in the T20 World Cup thus far.

Chopra pointed out that Mohammad Haris' addition has strengthened Pakistan's batting lineup. He said:

"On top of that you bring in Mohammad Haris, why didn't you play him earlier, you had a sword but you had kept it in the scabbard. I admit Babar and Rizwan are a problem in the batting but this is not even a 160-run match."

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Mohammad Haris has been a breath of fresh air since coming into the team #T20WorldCup Mohammad Haris has been a breath of fresh air since coming into the team #T20WorldCup https://t.co/9NNvLFi6e0

Chopra concluded by expecting Babar and Mohammad Rizwan to come to the party with the bat in a medium-scoring affair. The renowned commentator stated:

"A 160-run match suits them, so you will expect from both of them once again. If you look towards Babar, big player, big match, he might just come good. You expect Rizwan to score runs. Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz - it is decent batting. So Pakistan is looking like a robust team to me at the moment."

Neither Babar nor Rizwan have scored a half-century in the T20 World Cup so far. While the wicketkeeper-batter has crossed the 30-run mark twice, the Pakistan skipper has aggregated just 39 runs in his five innings.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Pakistan reach the T20 World Cup 2022 final? Yes No 0 votes