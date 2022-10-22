T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Devon Conway and Finn Allen help New Zealand to 200/3 against Australia

New Zealand posted a daunting total of 200/3 against Australia in the opening Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia won the toss and chose to field first. Young Kiwi opener Finn Allen then kicked off the proceedings in style by smashing Mitchell Starc for 14 runs in the very first over. In the company of Devon Conway, he continued the assault on other bowlers as the Kiwis raced off to 56 in 4 overs.

Josh Hazlewood broke the threatening stand by uprooting Allen's stumps with an impeccable yorker. Devon Conway then took charge of the proceedings and shepherded the Kiwis' innings. Kane Williamson (23) provided some support but failed to score runs briskly.

Conway kept the scoring rate healthy with timely boundaries against both pacers and the spinner. He stroked his way to a brilliant half-century and ended with 92* at the end of 20 overs.

James Neesham (26* off 13 balls) played a useful cameo in the death overs to assist Conway in furnishing the finishing touches to their innings.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, New Zealand opener Finn Allen reflected on the innings and said:

"Got a call last night. Had a night to sleep on it and get ready for today. We talked about not letting them settle and being a bit fearless. (On the score) I think this is a good competitive score and we have done half the job. Hopefully, we can finish off the job now.

Fans react after New Zealand post 200/3 against Australia

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the aggressive batting display from New Zealand in the first innings against Australia. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi RCB fans watching Finn Allen smash Australia while knowing that he will be on the bench in the IPL! #AUSvNZ RCB fans watching Finn Allen smash Australia while knowing that he will be on the bench in the IPL! #AUSvNZ https://t.co/mKqt2BQ4hD

Robin @robin_rounder Finn Allen batting in the Chinnaswamy Stadium Finn Allen batting in the Chinnaswamy Stadium https://t.co/CzYGV03hxi

After six overs, Australia have reached 37/3 in their steep chase of the Kiwi's total of 201.

