T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after ICC's official photoshoot of the captains

The International Cricket Council (ICC) conducted a photo shoot on Saturday, October 15, with the captains of all 16 nations on the eve of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The skippers participated enthusiastically in the event and posed for photographs with their counterparts.

Ahead of their encounter at the mega tournament on October 23, arch-rivals India and Pakistan leaders Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam also looked in great spirits as they clicked pictures together.

Cricket fans caught a glimpse of the event and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. They scanned the pictures keenly and came up with fun takeaways to flood social media platforms with memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

"We understand the importance of the game"- Rohit Sharma on clash with Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Speaking at a press conference organized by the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the intense build-up and pressure ahead of the clash against Pakistan. The Indian skipper opened up about how he and Babar Azam don't converse about all that but indulge in light exchanges surrounding their families.

Rohit Sharma said:

“We understand the importance of the game (an India vs Pakistan match), but there’s no point talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourself. Whenever we meet - we chatted during the Asia Cup as well - we always talk about our families and all."

Shedding light on the preparations leading up to the tournament, Sharma added:

“We had two practice games in Perth and two more to go. For our game on 23rd, we will be well prepared. Whoever is going to play, we have given them a fair idea. I don't believe in last-minute decisions. It is important to inform players who are going to play, so they can prepare from their end as well.”

Team India is currently in Brisbane, where they will play two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

Mohammed Shami, who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, has already reached Brisbane and will look to get some much-needed game time in both games.

