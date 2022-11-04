T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand's clinical victory over Ireland

New Zealand secured a comprehensive 35-run victory against Ireland in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) in Adelaide.

The Kiwis batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Kane Williamson (61 off 35 balls) led from the front in a crucial match with a magnificent half-century to power his side to 185/6.

Finn Allen (32) and Daryl Mitchell (31*) chipped in with valuable knocks. Ireland pacer Josh Little (3/22) registered a wonderful hat-trick in the 19th over.

In response, the Irish side got off to a decent start as Paul Stirling (37) and Andrew Balbirnie (30) put on a 68-run opening stand in eight overs. Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Ish Sodhi (2/31) got into the act in the middle overs and derailed the chase by scalping crucial wickets.

Ireland could not recover from there as they eventually reached 150/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 35 runs. Lockie Ferguson (3/22) complemented the spinners with an incisive spell in death overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson reflected on the win and said:

"Really good team performance. We know what this Ireland team is capable of. It was holding on the surface and the openers helped us to get a good start and then we adjusted to things really well."

"My aim is to work on options and to build a partnership - That's the thing I was discussing with my partners. We were having a word to bowl slow after the first wicket in the eighth over-mark and the spinners adjusted beautifully to bring us back in the game."

Fans react to New Zealand's clinical victory over Ireland

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Ireland and New Zealand in Adelaide. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

亗 𓃟 @jadejamayur010 New zealand in Every ICC Tournament New zealand in Every ICC Tournament https://t.co/ZRrdxMd8zV

New Zealand have almost secured a semi-final spot as they now occupy the top position in the Group 1 points table, with a very healthy net run rate.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes