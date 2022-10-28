T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Glenn Maxwell treats his fans with autographs after rain washed out the match against England at MCG

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell signed autographs for the fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after rain washed out the contest between Australia and England in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 28.

With both teams having already lost a game in the Super 12s, this match was going to be significant for both England and Australia. Following the match getting called off by the match officials without even the toss, both teams shared a point each.

In anticipation of intense cricketing action between the two top teams, fans came in large numbers to the MCG. However, they had to leave disappointed in the end. Glenn Maxwell provided them with some respite by signing autographs for the fans.

The ICC gave a glimpse of it by sharing a clip on its official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

Maxwell treating his fans 🥰 #T20WorldCup #Cricket #CricketReels

"We feel we're getting closer to the perfect game"- Glenn Maxwell on Australian team's performance in the T20 World Cup 2022

Speaking to the broadcaster on Friday, Maxwell reflected on Australia's run at the World Cup so far. The hosts lost their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand. Marcus Stoinis' individual brilliance helped them defeat Sri Lanka and get off the mark in the points table.

Glenn Maxwell opined that they are inching towards pulling off a complete performance as a unit after a mixed start to the tournament. He said:

"I feel like I've peaked at the right time. Before the tournament started we had about 15 games in 6 weeks. We had to go to India up and down in about 10 days. To then play at home, the practice game and then get started is exciting. No matter what situation we find ourselves in we have guys who can play a role. We feel we're getting closer to the perfect game."

On Marcus Stoinis' sensational knock against Sri Lanka, Maxwell added:

"When I watched him go off it was just incredible. We know he has that sort of power but conditions weren't great for batting. The way he started with that intent was just outstanding. That's what we spoke about - the middle order having that impact on the game. For him to get the fastest fifty record for Aus was outstanding to watch."

Australia will next face Ireland on October 31 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes