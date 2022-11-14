T20 World Cup 2022: "We even made Ajinkya play T20 World Cups" - Aakash Chopra lauds England for segregating teams across formats

Aakash Chopra feels England picking a specialist short-format squad helped them in winning the T20 World Cup 2022.

Jos Buttler and Co. defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the title decider in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13. England are now the holders of both the ODI and T20 World Cup trophies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the reasons behind England's recent limited-overs success. He pointed out that, unlike India, they don't look for all-format players, explaining:

"They said they don't need three-format players. The other teams world over are not able to do that. We have more or less the same team - Rahul, Rohit, Kohli. We are even saying that Surya should be played Tests. We just have an odd Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane, by the way, we even made Ajinkya play T20 World Cups."

Chopra highlighted that England opted to pick players like Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone specifically for the T20 format. He elaborated:

"Let us say Phil Salt, Harry Brook or Liam Livingstone - if you have to play T20s, that's all we want you to play, play that cricket only and they will manage. It is not necessary for you to become a three-format player."

Brook and Livingstone, who have played a solitary Test between them, have been picked in England's Test side for the Pakistan tour. Their attacking instincts conform with the recently acquired attacking brand of cricket England play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum in the game's longest format.

"They are absolutely ready to make different teams for different formats" - Aakash Chopra on England

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not considered for England's white-ball sides.

While acknowledging that Test cricket is equally important for England, Chopra pointed out that they are willing to have specialists for different formats. He observed:

"The three-format players might get contracts and respect, because Ashes is huge for this team, but they are absolutely ready to make different teams for different formats."

The reputed commentator added that the likes of Sam Curran might have totally different roles if they happen to be a part of the Test side. He stated:

"They said because the format is different, the playing style is different, have different players. It will work out even if Sam Curran doesn't play Test cricket and even if he plays, his role will be extremely different there - we will not play him overseas, he might be of use in England."

ICC @ICC



13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩



Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances



#T20WorldCup Player of the #T20WorldCup Final13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances Player of the #T20WorldCupFinal 💪13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances 😍#T20WorldCup https://t.co/LD2xHaA5UL

Chopra concluded by naming players like Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Joe Root, Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, who are considered predominantly Test specialists and are not in England's T20I scheme of things.

