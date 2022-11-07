T20 World Cup 2022: "We have been a little behind" - Moeen Ali brands England as "underdogs" ahead of crunch semi-final clash against India 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes his side are the underdogs when compared to Team India. The two teams will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Jos Buttler and Co. finished second in Group 2 of the Super 12 with seven points, ousting hosts Australia by virtue of having a superior net run rate. They began their campaign with a win over Afghanistan but faced an instant derailing after losing their next match to Ireland.

England pulled off wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka to secure qualification into the semi-finals for the third successive time.

When asked whether England are the underdogs in their semi-final clash against India, Ali agreed and said on the BBC's Test Match Special:

"Yeah, I would say so, because I think India have been playing fantastically well over the last few years. Even if you look at this competition, I think they have been playing really well, generally. I think we have been a little behind, but hopefully, we can pull it off."

Barring a defeat against South Africa, Team India have secured wins across all their matches in the Super 12 stage. They finished top of the group with eight points and made it to the knockouts for the fourth time in their history.

England are peaking at the right time of the tournament

England, who came into the competition as one of the favorites, are certainly justifying the tag with their all-round performances of late. The side absorbed all the pressure in their recent must-win matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to stake their claim in the competition.

The bowling unit has clicked as a whole and the luxury of three spinners gives the skipper a lot of variety. Sam Curran has been a revelation at the death while Mark Wood has troubled batters left and right with his express pacers.

As far as batting is concerned, Buttler and Alex Hales have found their rhythm in a timely fashion and the only worrisome factor as of now is surrounding Dawid Malan's fitness. The left-handed batter sustained a groin injury while fielding against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India and England will face each other in the T20 World Cups after a 10-year interval. Their semi-final clash is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

Do England really come in as underdogs in the semi-final contest against India? Let us know what you think.

