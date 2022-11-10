T20 World Cup 2022: "When they bat first, they take a little bit of more time to settle" - Brad Hogg feels Team India play conservatively at the top of the order 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Team India take a step back with their approach when they face the new ball while batting first. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have not quite clicked so far in the T20 World Cup 2022, with the skipper's dismal form being a cause for concern as the side heads into the business end.

Team India failed to cross the 40-run mark in the powerplay during their first four Super 12 stage matches. They notched their highest score at the six-over mark in the tournament after scoring 46 runs against Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue have also gone on to lose wickets in the powerplay and were comprehensively on the backfoot in their matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

Noting that Team India tend to bat tentatively against the new ball, especially while batting first, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have to work together in a partnership. The way India have set up their batting order, they want to get through the powerplay relatively unscathed and they want to protect the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya."

Hogg continued:

"Where they get caught up is when they bat first, they take a little bit of more time to settle, they are not as aggressive., they are a little conservative."

India's conservative nature in the shortest format was one of the key points in their infamous exit from the T20 World Cup 2021. While they have gone on to envision and employ a more positive brand of cricket, the opening batters have been cautious, to say the least, with their approach in the tournament so far.

"KL Rahul does put pressure on Rohit Sharma when he is a little bit slow" - Brad Hogg

Rahul has often taken the guard against the new ball, often resulting in bleak first overs. The persistent dot balls and the impending pressure to explode in the powerplay have often resulted in Rohit bearing the brunt of it.

He has perished while trying to up the scoring ante in recent matches while Rahul has gone on to register consecutive half-centuries.

While admitting that Rahul's scratchy starts pile the pressure on the Indian skipper, he feels that things will be different in the upcoming semi-final contest:

"When they bat second, where they know the score, they bat with a little bit of freedom. If England win the toss, they have to bowl first. KL Rahul does put pressure on Rohit Sharma when he is a little bit slow, but he has made two fifties in the tournament and finding a bit of form."

Hogg continued:

I think, at the Adelaide Oval, you will see KL Rahul taking the pressure off Rohit Sharma."

Lauding the versatility that Rahul has shown over the years, Hogg added:

"I initially thought Virat Kohli should open the batting in the T20 WC, but the thing about KL Rahul, what I have loved about his career is the way he adapted to the different roles in the Indian team. That shows resilience, shows how much of a team man you are, and what value you bring to the side."

One of Rahul's fifties came at the Adelaide Oval, where the Men in Blue are slated to take on England for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. on Thursday, November 10

Pakistan have already qualified for the finals after a solid display against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

Should India look to attack from the word go in the semi-final against England? Let us know what you think.

