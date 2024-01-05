T20I World Cup 2024 schedule announcement: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The much-awaited schedule for the 2024 T20I World Cup will be announced at 7 pm IST tonight (Friday, January 5).

A total of 20 countries will participate in the ICC event, scheduled to take place in the United States of America (USA) and the Caribbean (West Indies) from June 4 to 30.

The teams will be split into four groups comprising five teams each, with the top two teams qualifying for the next stage - which will be the last 8. In this part of the tournament, the teams will again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two sides from each pool will make it to the knockout stage. The knockout stage will consist of the semifinals and then the final.

This is the first instance that 20 teams will participate in the T20I World Cup. Apart from the top 10 ICC-ranked sides, teams have qualified via European qualifiers, East Asia-Pacific qualifiers, and American qualifiers. Some of the new teams are Papua New Guinea, Canada, Oman, Namibia, Nepal and Uganda.

As per reports, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be in the same group. Similarly, defending champions England and 2021 winners Australia are clubbed together in Group B. There are reportedly two groups of death – New Zealand, West Indies, and Afghanistan in one and South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the other.

Take a look at the reported groups below:

Expand Tweet

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Uganda, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

T20I World Cup 2024 schedule announcement telecast and live streaming in India

The highly anticipated schedule for the T20I World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports and its sister channels. They are Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, its YouTube channel, and its Facebook page at 7 pm tonight.

Official broadcaster Star Sports took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the announcement will take place at 7 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

You can also watch the schedule announcement on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, which requires mobile, super, or premium plans.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App