"You have only one backup as a batsman" - Aakash Chopra on India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra believes Team India do not have sufficient backups in the batting department for their T20 World Cup squad.

The selectors named a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The squad has only six specialist batsmen, including the wicket-keepers.

While reflecting on the chosen team in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Team India could have done with an additional batsman. He elaborated:

"If I make the team - Rohit, Rahul, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant at No.5 and after that Hardik Pandya. There is no issue in your XI. So God forbid if someone has a niggle or form issue, you have only one backup as a batsman, who is Ishan Kishan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Virat Kohli-led side could be in a spot of bother if Hardik Pandya is unable to play or bowl. Aakash Chopra explained:

"You are expecting overs from Hardik. There is no backup for Hardik. If Hardik doesn't bowl, you will be forced to go with only five bowlers. The entire balance will be disturbed if Hardik Pandya goes out of the team because you have not kept anyone like Hardik."

While it is true that there is no backup for Hardik, the selectors might not have had any option. There seems to be no other Indian player available who can bat at no.6 and give a few overs as well.

"Shikhar Dhawan had a case" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shikhar Dhawan has been in outstanding form lately

Aakash Chopra feels Shikhar Dhawan could have been the additional batsman in the Indian squad. He reasoned:

"Shikhar Dhawan had a case because for quite some time he has been in the form of his life. He has done very well in two consecutive IPLs. In such a case, you expect that his name could have been there. Left-handed opening batsman, he can give you starts."

However, the former India opener acknowledged that a slot might not be available at the top of the order. Aakash Chopra observed:

"So, that is the one name who misses but still you might just make peace with it because Rohit and Rahul are there and nowadays Virat also opens. You have to feel for him though. Prithvi Shaw was a long shot."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that he can live with Shreyas Iyer being picked in the reserves as he is coming back from injury and has not played a lot of cricket.

