T20 World Cup: Most runs and Most wickets standings after India vs Namibia (Updated)

T20 World Cup 2021's Super 12 stage and Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy career came to an end on Monday with India's nine-wicket win over Namibia in Dubai.

Put into bat first, Namibia could only manage 132-8 in the first innings, courtesy of a splendid showing from India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In reply, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma came in all guns blazing, and with some luck and help from Suryakumar Yadav, shot down the score with 28 balls to spare.

As he did throughout the T20 World Cup, David Wiese once again top-scored for Namibia, collecting 26 runs off 25 balls. Following the knock, the all-rounder jumped two spots in the most runs chart to now sit at no.4 with a total of 227 runs after eighr games. He finished the tournament as the Eagles' best-ranked batter in the table.

Both Rahul and Sharma notched brilliant half-centuries. Rahul's 54 took his overall tally in the T20 World Cup to 190 runs, making him the first and only Indian batter to enter the top-10 of the most runs table. He'll end the tournament as the seventh-ranked batter, followed by Sharma in the 13th with 174 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja finish as India's best bowlers in the tournament

Namibia's left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck was the only wicket-taker for his team on Monday as he sent back Sharma with a slower one.

Interestingly, he bowled only two overs in the match, with Gerhard Erasmus deploying as many as seven bowlers against the Indians. The scalp allowed Frylinck to enter the top-10 of the most wickets chart of the T20 World Cup. He's now placed eighth with nine wickets from seven games at an average of 18.67.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin took three wickets each to thwart a middle order fightback from Namibia. Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became India's top T20I wicket-taker ever, also picked up two wickets - one in the powerplay and the other at the death.

Bumrah and Jadeja ended their T20 World Cup campaign tied on seven wickets, with the pacer placed in the 25th spot followed by the left-arm spinner in 26th. Ashwin, meanwhile, finished 34th, one spot behind Mohammed Shami, who went wicketless today. You can see the complete most wickets table here.

