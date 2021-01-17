"Tail wags more than the body" - Twitter erupts after a spirited batting display from Team India

Team India got out of jail after a spirited rearguard action meant the visitors conceded only a slender 33-run lead to Australia on the third day of the ongoing Gabba Test.
Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the unexpected performers for the visitors, as their record 123-run stand for the seventh wicket helped Team India post 336 runs in their first innings in response to Australia's total of 369.
Twitterati lauds Team India for showing incredible grit and determination
Fans on Twitter applauded the visitors for dishing out yet another backs-to-the-wall performance when they were in danger of conceding a huge lead at 186-6. Here is what some of them said in this regard:
Team India had a mountain to climb at the start of Day 3, as they trailed by 307 runs.
With their two most experienced batsmen - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane - at the crease, the visitors made a watchful start. However, Pujara's wicket provided an opening for Australia.
The 32-year-old received an absolute peach of a delivery from Josh Hazlewood. But most of the other Indian batsmen threw away their wickets after getting off to decent starts.
Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant were all caught in the slip cordon, going needlessly after balls outside the off-stump, as Team India found themselves in more than a spot of bother at 186-6, 183 runs in arrears.
However, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, playing their first Test innings, had other plans.
The duo was resolute in their defence and also backed themselves to play their shots, as their record 123-run stand for the seventh wicket meant India did not fall too far behind in the Test.
Shardul Thakur (67) and Washington Sundar (62) ensured Team India fell only 33 runs short of Australian first-innings score of 369. Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris, in response, remained unscathed at the end of the day's play to swell the hosts' lead to 54 runs.
With an intriguing last two days of the Brisbane Test coming up, both teams would fancy their chances of taking an outright win.
However, if the visitors bowl out Australia for a manageable total in the second innings, they would fathom their chances of pulling off arguably the most memorable series win away from home in the rich annals of Indian cricket.Published 17 Jan 2021, 14:26 IST