Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has once again fired shots at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan. The two have been involved in banter on social media during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Hafeez launched a scathing attack on Team India's Virat Kohli, calling him selfish for his unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries against South Africa.

In response, Vaughan cheekily suggested that Hafeez was having a go at Kohli because he had been clean bowled off his bowling during the T20 World Cup in 2012.

The verbal dual continued as Hafeez took an indirect dig at Vaughan in a new social media post on Thursday. He called the English cricketer-turned-commentator a fool.

Mohammad Hafeez wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…"

It is worth noting that Hafeez also slammed Michael Vaughan after the latter criticized Pakistan's team selection for their 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand. The comments didn't sit well with Hafeez, who later asked Vaughan to address England's problems first.

"Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach" - Mohammad Hafeez on Ben Stokes' ton vs the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes rescued the team with a clutch knock during their 2023 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday. Stokes notched up his maiden World Cup ton, amassing 108 runs off 84 balls.

Lauding Stokes for his batting exploits, Mohammad Hafeez opined that this is how a batter can play selfless cricket. Hafeez wrote on X:

"Saviour of the ship @benstokes38. Good under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach."

England secured their second win of the tournament, thanks to Stokes' heroics. They successfully defended the 340-run target, securing a comprehensive 160-run victory over the Dutch.