Team India all-rounder forgets an item at hotel before leaving for Birmingham ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy forgot an item at the team hotel in Leeds before leaving the city ahead of the second Test. The Headingley Cricket Ground hosted the first Test in which England registered a comfortable five-wicket win to take an early 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Nitish was not part of the playing XI in the opening Test as the team management opted to go in with Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounders. The visiting team contingent recently left Leeds and traveled to Birmingham to commence preparations for the next Test. The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the city will host the second Test, which begins on Wednesday (July 2).
An interesting incident happened before Indian players left for Birmingham as Nitish Kumar Reddy seemingly forgot an item at the team hotel and was spotted deboarding the team bus to collect it and return after a while.
"Who will take the responsibility going forward?"- Aakash Chopra on lack of depth in Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of 2nd Test vs England
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently expressed concern about India's depleted fast-bowling stocks and lack of depth in the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Discussing the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the 47-year-old said:
"The next generation of Indian fast bowlers will have to be prepared. It's a serious issue. There were two important pillars of team's good performances away from home. One was batters starting to score runs, but it doesn't work out with that as you need to pick up 20 wickets. So Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with Jasprit Bumrah."
"I also remember Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lord's Test. When there are doubts about Bumrah's availability, who will take the responsibility going forward? because Mohammad Shami, I think that story is not over, but it is close to an ending. Mohammed Siraj is good, but he hasn't reached the rank of Bumrah or Shami," Chopra elaborated.
