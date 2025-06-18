Team India arrive in Leeds by train ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Pictures]

Team India arrived in Leeds for the first Test ahead of the series against England. They are set to play a five-match Test series with the first game set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal posted pictures of the Indian team players arriving in Leeds on his official Instagram handle. He posted a selfie with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, and Abhimanyu Easwaran in the travel kit while they were on the train.

He also posted pictures of them from the station after getting off the train as they arrived in Leeds ahead of the opening Test of the series.

"From team huddles to train tunnels every ride’s a chapter 🏏#leeds," he captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The BCCI also posted a video, on X (formerly Twitter), of the Indian team players arriving in Leeds by train. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, captain Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav among others can be seen in the video.

Dhruv Jurel and batter Sai Sudharsan also shared their experiences of travelling in trains during their earlier days. Watch the video below -

Ad

New challenge and new beginning of India in England

The England tour comes as a new challenge and a new beginning for the Indian team. They will be led by recently appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, who has been given the responsibility after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format.

The team will have a new combination of sorts with several young names in the side. hubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain being an overseas England tour comes as a challenge. Adding to the magnitude of this challenge is the fact that it marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as well for India.

Following their successive Test defeats against New Zealand at home and Australia away, the team will also be under pressure to put things behind and forge a strong comeback. It comes as a new opportunity to start afresh and it will be important to begin the new cycle on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news