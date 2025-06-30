"His hands are quite sore" - Team India's assistant coach reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's dropped catches in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has stated that the team management is working on getting Yashasvi Jaiswal's confidence back after the opener dropped four catches in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Admitting that the youngster's hands are quite sore, Ten Doeschate added that Team India are working towards having greater depth in the catching department.

Ad

England beat India by five wickets in the opening Test in Leeds. While the visitors stumbled in both the batting and bowling departments, they were extremely poor in the field, dropping a number of catches, some of them relatively simple ones. Jaiswal was one of the main culprits and even dropped Player of the Match Ben Duckett on Day 5 of the first Test.

In the practice session on Monday, June 30, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy fielded at fourth slip and gully respectively. Significantly, Jaiswal was in the slips in the Headingley Test. At a press conference on Monday, Ten Doeschate shed light on the change in field positions and said (via IANS):

Ad

Trending

“Look, I think we always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. We want to manage his confidence. There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners.”

Ad

“We want to pick more guys in that position. So I think the more versatile we are as a fielding unit, the more guys can do more jobs. Maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up,” the former Netherlands cricketer went on to add.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Jaiswal struggled in the field in the opening Test against England, he was impressive with the willow. The left-handed batter scored 101 off 159 balls in the first innings. He hit 16 fours and a six before being bowled by Ben Stokes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal could surpass Indian legend with big knock in Birmingham

Jaiswal (23) has made an exceptional start to his Test career. In 20 Tests (38 innings), he has scored 1903 runs at an average of 52.86, with five hundreds and 10 half-centuries. If he scores 97 runs in the second Test, the left-hander will break Sunil Gavaskar's record to become the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs. Gavaskar got to the landmark in 23 matches.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag went past 2,000 Test runs in their 25th match. Jaiswal looks set go past these two Indian legends as well. In his first-class career, the youngster has played 39 games and has scored 3,927 runs, averaging 58.61.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news