Team India become World No.1 across formats in the latest ICC rankings

Team India have become the new World No.1 side across all formats in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, February 15.

The development took place after the hosts won the opening Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs. With the victory, India toppled Pat Cummins-led Australia to become the top-ranked Test side. They now have 115 rating points, four ahead of Australia.

It’s worth mentioning that India recently beat Bangladesh away from home 2-0 in the two-Test series in December last year.

The Men in Blue also recently became the World No.1 ODI team after completing a 3-0 series whitewash against both Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. India are ahead of second-placed Australia, who currently have 114 rating points.

With just a few months left for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue their terrific form in the format.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Co. recently beat both Sri Lanka and New Zealand 2-1 at home to become the World No.1 T20I side. Team India now have 267 rating points ahead of England (266 rating points).

For the uninitiated, this is the first time that India are at the top of the ICC rankings across formats.

Team India to play Australia in Delhi Test

Team India will next be in action against Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which starts on Friday, February 17.

Another victory will help the hosts retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co. will also look to complete their fifth consecutive series win against Australia in Tests at home.

The home team will be boosted by the return of Shreyas Iyer, who has joined the India squad following his rehabilitation after a back injury.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to fight back after a dismal performance in the Nagpur Test and regain their World No.1 Test ranking status.

After missing the opening Test, injured players Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green will be in the fray for a comeback in the second game.

