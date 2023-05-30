Team India captain Rohit Sharma joins the Test squad in England to commence preparations for WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently joined the rest of the Test squad in England to begin preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia.

The first set of Team India players had already arrived in England after the culmination of the league stage of the IPL 2023. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and a few other players are among them.

After the Mumbai Indians lost in the playoffs, Rohit Sharma also recently traveled to London for the upcoming match against Australia. Jaydev Unadkat, Yashashvi Jaiswal, and a couple of other players also joined the side with him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle to give fans an update on Rohit Sharma's linkup with the rest of the squad in England.

Captain @ImRo45 joins #TeamIndia's training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

"I'd be going with Ishan Kishan if I was them in this game": Ricky Ponting picks his choice of Team India's wicketkeeper for the WTC 2023 final

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting picked Ishan Kishan as his choice for the wicket-keeping role in the Indian team for the WTC final ahead of Srikar Bharat.

Speaking on the ICC Review podcast, Ponting recently previewed Team India's upcoming Test against Australia and opined that Ishan Kishan could be an X-factor for the subcontinental side.

"I'd pick Ishan Kishan. If you want to be crowned the world champion, you have to win the game. Hence why there is a sixth day that has been added to try and give both teams the best chance of a result. I'd be going with Ishan Kishan if I was them in this game. I think it just provides that little bit of X-factor that you might need when pushing for a win in a Test match.”

India and Australia will square off in the 2023 WTC final, which commences on June 8 at the Oval.

