Team India captain Rohit Sharma meets former WWE wrestler The Great Khali in Ahmedabad

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma caught up with former WWE wrestler The Great Khali on Wednesday (October 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the warm-up matches of the Indian team ahead of the 2023 World Cup against England and the Netherlands were washed out due to rain. The players traveled thousands of kilometers from Guwahati to Thiruvananthapuram for the games but could not play a single ball.

All the Indian players left Thiruvananthapuram and reached Chennai on Wednesday to commence their preparations for their first match of the World Cup against Australia on Sunday, October 8.

Rohit Sharma did not travel with them but instead went to Ahmedabad to attend the captain's meet event on the eve of the tournament's opening clash. He also had a chance to meet the Great Khali during his time in Ahmedabad.

"This could be his last ODI World Cup"- Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently opined that the 2023 ODI World Cup might potentially be the last one for Rohit Sharma. While previewing the World Cup on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"He (Rohit Sharma) is made for big things and has achieved a lot in his career. In many ways, this could be his last ODI World Cup. He's been a very close friend of mine. We have literally grown together as players and as people."

Dinesh Karthik also shed light on the aggressive approach adopted by Rohit over the past few years and added:

"He is somebody who has changed his game so much. He was the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup. Even if he gets half the runs, I don't think he will care. He has said himself that he doesn't care about the runs he gets. It's all about trying to win this World Cup."

"The one that he has made sure is to walk the talk. He is always in a hurry to get Team India off to a good start and putting the opponent bowlers to rest.

