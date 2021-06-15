Team India cricketers due to travel to Sri Lanka begin quarantine in Mumbai

Team India cricketers, who are part of the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting next month, have begun their quarantine in Mumbai.

The entire squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine in the city before traveling to Colombo, where they will play all their games. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs followed by the same number of T20Is.

The BCCI took to their official Twitter account to share pictures of the cricketers during their quarantine.

The players will undergo a strict quarantine for the first seven days and will then be allowed to train in the last seven days of the isolation period.

The Indian team will undergo three more days of hard quarantine in Colombo before training till July 4. After that, they will be allowed to train normally before the series gets underway on July 13.

Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya earn maiden India call-up

The All India National Selection Committee has rewarded several domestic performers with their maiden call-ups. Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in rollicking form in white-ball cricket in the domestic circuit as well as the IPL, has been drafted into the team.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has also made the cut this time around. Also back in the thick of things is Prithvi Shaw, after his brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw scored 827 runs, including a double century in the tournament.

On the bowling front, Chetan Sakariya has earned a call-up after grabbing eyeballs with his performance in the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the side while fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Indian squad for Sri Lanka series

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar