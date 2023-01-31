Team India cricketers watch Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Several Team India cricketers stepped out for a screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's newly released Bollywood movie Pathaan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 31.

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Mavi, and Rahul Tripathi were spotted enjoying the blockbuster movie at the Newfangled Miniplex on Sarkhej Road.

Notably, the Men in Blue are currently participating in a three-match home T20I series against New Zealand. They suffered a 21-run loss in the series opener in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. Hardik Pandya and Co. bounced back to win the second fixture by six wickets in Lucknow to level the series 1-1.

The all-important decider is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Indian spinners dominated New Zealand during the 2nd T20I

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

However, his decision backfired as the Indian spinners tormented the Kiwi batters on the turning wicket. New Zealand ultimately finished at 99/8 after 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, and Kuldeep Yadav each bagged one scalp in the encounter.

Mitchell Santner and Co. made it difficult for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the second half of the match. However, the home team eventually managed to claim a nervy win, chasing the target in the last over with six wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark in the match, remaining unbeaten at 26 off 31 deliveries.

A number of fans and experts questioned the nature of the Lucknow pitch, as it was very challenging to bat on. It is worth mentioning that no sixes were hit during the entire match. The Indian team managed to hit eight fours, while New Zealand were able to hit just six boundaries.

