Team India give Cheteshwar Pujara a Guard of Honour ahead of his 100th Test

Team India, led by their captain Rohit Sharma, decided to give Cheteshwar Pujara a Guard of Honor before the start of the second Test against Australia in Delhi. The veteran batter is playing his 100th Test and the team felt the gesture was necessary to ensure Pujara git the praise that he deserves.

In his typical way, the veteran batter looked a bit uncomfortable to be in the limelight. He also seemed to get a bit emotional as the fielders congratulated him on his milestone. Pujara was then seen giving the Indian team a pep talk in the huddle before they took the field.

India keeps Australia on their toes with wickets

Australia seem to have won a good toss as the conditions in Delhi looked good for the team batting first, just like they had in the Nagpur Test.

They began Day 1 on Friday, February 17, in solid fashion, with openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner putting on 50 runs for the first wicket. Warner was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Shami for 15 off 44 balls.

Khawaja, meanwhile, has scored a fantastic half-century and is still at the crease. However, the hosts have stayed in the game by picking up wickets at crucial junctures.

At 91/1, it seemed like the visitors were running away with the first session. However, Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class once again, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (18 off 25) and Steve Smith (0 off 2) in the space of just three deliveries.

India started well in the second session as Mohammed Shami dismissed Travis Head for 12, with KL Rahul taking a good catch at second slip. At the time of writing, the Aussies were 121/4. Khawaja was on 55 off 94 balls, with Peter Handscomb (11 off 16) for company.

Australia will hope Khawaja gets a big score as they will know the importance of getting a good score on the board in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Co., meanwhile, will want to bundle out the opposition for less than 200.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

