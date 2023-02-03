Team India include 4 spinners as net bowlers to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad - Reports 

Team India have roped in the services of four spinners to act as net bowlers as the side prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, and Saurabh Kumar are the finger-spinners brought in, while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will also feature in the nets.

Australia also encompasses a similar spin bowling unit, which features three finger-spinners in Ashton Agar, Todd Murphy, and Nathan Lyon. Mitchell Swepson is the lone leg-spinner in the squad. The Aussies also have some credible part-time options under their belt, namely Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the team management did not feel the need to include additional pacers as net bowlers in the preparation process. It is believed that the team will practice against local pacers in the nets.

Among the net bowlers recruited by the Indian team, Sundar is the primary candidate. Being a right-arm off-spinner, he presents the closest threat resembling the one Lyon will pose. The Tamil Nadu spinner has been a regular feature in the white-ball setup since the T20 World Cup 2022.

He was, however, not chosen for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Kuldeep Yadav claimed a spot as the fourth spinner in the squad.

As far as the other members are concerned, Chahar's last appearance for India came during the T20 World Cup 2021. Sai Kishore and Saurabh have been part of the squad as net bowlers on numerous occasions before, with the latter even receiving a call-up in 2022 for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Australia are also engrossed in their practice session, trying to combat the spin bowling threat the hosts present. The coaching staff has even roped in a 21-year-old spinner from Gujarat, Mahesh Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles that of Ashwin.

The youngster is currently with the Australian side in their ongoing four-day camp in Alur before the visitors make their way to Nagpur for the first Test, which starts on February 9.

Team India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

