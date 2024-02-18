Team India jump to 2nd spot in WTC 2023-25 points table after record 3rd-Test win vs England

Team India leapfrogged Australia into the second spot on the latest World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table after their massive 434-run win in the third Test against England in Rajkot.

With their fourth win in seven Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, India took their win percentage to 59.52. They trail only table-toppers New Zealand at 75 percent with three wins in four games. It was also India's biggest win in terms of margin of runs in their Test history.

Yet, the victory wasn't as straightforward as the final margin suggests, with the hosts under pressure several times during the contest. Batting first, India was reduced to 33/3 before centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took them to safe shores.

Crucial runs from debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, with valuable lower-order runs, propelled India to a formidable 445 in their first innings.

In reply, England raced to 207/2 at the end of Day 2, thanks to a breathtaking century by Ben Duckett. However, a rejuvenated Indian outfit stormed ahead, picking up England's final eight wickets for only 95 runs to dismiss them for 319 and capture a first-innings lead of 126.

India then added to the English woes by pounding them with the bat in the second innings. Led by another double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and excellent half-centuries by Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz, the home side set England an improbable 557 for victory.

The visitors had no answers in their run-chase, folding for a paltry 122 all-out to suffer defeat by 432 runs. India are now 2-1 ahead in the best-of-five series.

"When you play Test cricket, you don't play it in two or three days" - Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted to being under pressure after England's onslaught in the final session of Day 2 but felt confident about the bowlers' ability to respond on Day 3.

With the game hanging in the balance after the first two days, the hosts asserted their dominance on Day 3 to take control despite Ravichandran Ashwin's absence due to a family medical emergency.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India's incredible win, Rohit highlighted the importance of staying calm under pressure.

"When you play Test cricket, you don't play it in two or three days. You have to stay in the game for five days. They played good shots and put us under pressure but we've got class in our squad when it comes to bowling. So obviously the message was to stay calm. Important that time to stay calm, otherwise you drift. We stuck to our plans on day three, and when those things happen, its a delight," said Rohit.

Ravindra Jadeja showcased why he is ranked the No.1 Test all-rounder by scoring a century in the first innings and picking up a five-wicket haul in the second to be Player of the Match.

India can clinch the series with another win as the action shifts to Ranchi for the penultimate Test, starting on Friday, February 23.

