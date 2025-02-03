Team India keeper-batter out of action due to injury until IPL 2025: Reports

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will be reportedly out of action for more than a month after reports claimed that he fractured his finger during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai. The right-handed batter got hit by a Jofra Archer delivery on his index finger while batting during the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

According to reports, the 30-year-old has returned to Thiruvananthapuram and will resume training only after his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will require clearance to return to competitive action. A BCCI source claimed that Samson is also highly unlikely to play in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

Here's what the BCCI source, as quoted by PTI stated:

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12."

He is expected to return to action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sanju Samson also captains the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and his presence will be critical if the franchise is to lift their first title since the inaugural edition.

Sanju Samson struggles against India but Team India win T20I series against England convincingly

Meanwhile, the Kerala-born cricketer struggled in the five-game series against England, registering only 51 runs with a best of 26, averaging 10.20. Samson's innings on Sunday began with a bang as he plundered the first ball of the innings for a six but was eventually dismissed for 16 in the second over by Mark Wood.

The finger injury also rendered him unavailable to keep wickets when England came out to bat as Dhruv Jurel took the gloves. Nevertheless, the hosts trounced England by 150 runs after Abhishek Sharma's 135 propelled them to 247/9.

The two sides will now play three ODIs, beginning on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

