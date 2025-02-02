Team India leg-spinner strikes first ball to dismiss Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued to add to his wickets tally in the five-game T20I series against England as he dismissed Jos Buttler cheaply at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2. The 33-year-old dismissed the visiting captain in the first ball of his spell as the Men in Blue picked up an extremely vital wicket.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav turned to his best bowler of the series after England made a promising start, albeit in pursuit of an improbable 248. The mystery spinner banged the ball onto the pitch and Buttler tried to plunder it for six but hit it only as far as to the fielder at long-off. The English skipper walked back to the pavilion after scoring a run-a-ball seven.

Trending

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Chakravarthy has been sensational in the series and began the series by snaffling the Player of the Match award at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The veteran also took a fifer in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot but it resulted in a losing cause.

Jos Buttler and company flattened by Abhishek Sharma's blazing ton

Abhishek Sharma plundered 135. (Credits: Getty)

Jos Buttler and company were left gasping for breath after England opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The tourists swapped Saqib Mahmood for Mark Wood, while Team India brought in Mohammed Shami for Arshdeep Singh.

The home side were on song from the word go as Sanju Samson started the innings with a six. Nevertheless, the real star of the show was Abhishek Sharma, who completed his half-century in 17 balls and got to the three-figure score off 37 deliveries.

The southpaw sent a host of records tumbling amid his 54-ball 135 to set a mammoth 248 to win for England. In reply, the visiting side were bundled out for 97 runs, with Shami returning with three wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news