Watch: Team India lift Paytm T20I trophy after 3-2 series win vs England

The crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed jubiliant scenes as Team India lifted the Paytm T20I trophy after defeating England by 36 runs in the fifth and final match, thereby winning the five-match series 3-2.

Carrying over the glittering trophy from the dias, Virat Kohli handed over the prize to series debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as the whole team and the support staff posed for photographs. There were lots of fireworks in the background as the squad celebrated a hard-fought win.

You can watch the celebrations unfold below:

Plenty of positives for Team India going into the T20 World Cup in October

It was a blistering performance with the bat by Team India, led by the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (64 off 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (80* off 52 balls), which helped them post a winning total of 224/2.

The experienced campaigners were equally well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17 balls) and Hardik Pandya's (39* off 17 balls) fiery cameos.

With the ball, Man of the Match Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an economical spell (2-15 off 4 overs) to keep England down to 188/4 despite free-flowing knocks by Dawid Malan (68 off 46 balls) and Jos Buttler (52 off 34 balls).

Shardul Thakur also impressed at the death, finishing with three wickets while bowling the pressure overs.

Advertisement

In fact, it was a team effort by India to beat a strong England side, especially after falling behind twice in the series. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav all performed commendably with the bat while Bhuvi, Thakur, Pandya and Washington Sundar held the fort with the ball.

Congratulations boys 🇮🇳 hard fought series with Eng I though both teams played some really quality cricket under pressure Specially india coming 2 to 1 down to win it 3 to 2 @imVkohli at his best with @ImRo45 is this our opening pair for the World Cup ? Top spell @BhuviOfficial — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 20, 2021

The only worrying factor for Virat would be the lean form of regular opener KL Rahul. But with the skipper indicating that he might continue to open, that problem might take care of itself. Overall, Team India look like a well-oiled unit heading into the T20 World Cup in October.