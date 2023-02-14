Team India management vouched for Indore over Rajkot as venue for 3rd IND vs AUS Test - Reports 

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia saw a shift in the venue after issues with the outfield and pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Ground in Dharamsala.

The Holkar Stadium in Indore was announced as the new venue for the contest, among others in the form of Vizag and Rajkot. The third Test is scheduled to begin on March 1.

The team management reportedly preferred Indore as the choice of venue for the third Test over Rajkot after the two grounds made it to the final shortlist.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… https://t.co/N3W00ukvYJ

The Men in Blue have played two Tests apiece in Rajkot and Indore and are yet to lose any of them. According to a source in the New Indian Express:

“Opinion of the Indian team management was sought before arriving at the conclusion. They favoured Indore.”

The Holkar Stadium, notoriously known for its short boundaries, recently hosted the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The venue's last Test match came against Bangladesh in 2019, where the hosts amassed a mammoth innings victory. Abhilash Khandekar, president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, told the New Indian Express:

“Indore has proved to be a very good venue as far as spectators’ response is concerned. Although the capacity is small (27,000), fans always throng the stadium to watch the contest in all formats. We have always proved to be a good host. In the end our credentials have won us the hosting right."

Team India also recorded a massive 321-run victory over New Zealand in the first-ever Test hosted by Indore. Virat Kohli scored a double century while Ajinkya Rahane registered a career-high score of 188.

To the chagrin of the Australians, Ravichandran Ashwin holds a stellar record at the venue. He has taken 18 wickets in two Tests at an average of 12.50.

Team India have a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The hosts secured an early lead in the four-match Test series following a mammoth win in Nagpur.

India's dominant home run continued as the spinners ran the show while the batters also put up a solid display to thwart Australia's attempts.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau The Aussies batters pushed themselves through one last training session in Nagpur on Monday #INDvAUS The Aussies batters pushed themselves through one last training session in Nagpur on Monday #INDvAUS https://t.co/DfFUHBjgPp

The two sides will lock horns in the second Test of the series, starting on Friday, February 17, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Did the team management make the right call by choosing Indore over Rajkot for the third Test? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "We'll leave that to the selectors, but he's looking pretty good" - Alex Carey on Cameron Green's inclusion for the 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes