Team India players pose together in Hangzhou at the Asian Games

Team India cricket squad members recently posed together in Hangzhou as they are set to participate at the 19th Asian Games in the city. As the ODI World Cup is also taking place at the same time, selectors chose a second-string squad for the event, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the skipper.

India will directly play in the quarter-finals of the tournament on October 3 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The players reached China last Thursday (September 28) along with support staff headed by VVS Laxman.

Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a group photo of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games. he captioned the post:

Men's squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

"It's a strong side"- WV Raman on Indian Asian Games 2023 Men's cricket squad

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman recently analyzed the Men's squad selected for the Asian Games. He opined that selectors chose a strong set of players who are proven performers in domestic cricket and IPL. In a discussion on Sony Sports Network, Raman said:

"It's a strong side as well because all of them have been really doing well in all formats that they've been playing - be it the IPL, domestic cricket or sporadic appearances for the main side."

He added:

"They've been doing really well, so it's a very strong side and quite obviously I would expect them to come back with the gold medal. It gives us a measure of how strong the system is and gives us a measure of what kind of depth we have as far as talent is concerned in this country.

Do you think Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team will win the Gold medal? Let us know in the comments section.