Team India qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup final after 70-run win over New Zealand in the 1st semi-final 

Team India have officially made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup final following a hard-fought 70-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma and company had to endure a solid run-chase attempt by the Blackcaps after posting 397-4 batting first. With the win, the Men in Blue extended their winning run in the ongoing competition to 10 matches, and are now one step away from claiming the ODI World Cup title for the third time in history.

Team India continued with the same approach from the league stage, with Rohit taking the initiative and plundering the new-ball bowlers. While the Indian skipper perished before he could convert his positive start into a big score, the damage was already done.

The lavish platform was capitalized on by the in-form Indian batters. Shubman Gill recorded a solid fifty before he had to leave the field due to cramps. Virat Kohli recorded a historic 50th ODI hundred, going past Sachin Tendulkar, who coincidentally was in the audience.

Shreyas Iyer also continued his rich vein of form with a second successive hundred to propel India to a mammoth score.

Team India bowlers then once again made most of the seam-friendly conditions in the early stages of the second innings to dismiss both New Zealand openers inside the first powerplay.

New Zealand did not bow out despite the setback and were adamant about staging a fightback. The duo of Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell handed India a major scare with their 181-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mitchell recorded his second hundred against India in the ongoing World Cup, but the Men in Blue fought back through Mohammed Shami, who dismissed Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the same over.

New Zealand were unable to cope with the rising required run rate and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shami finished with a rare seven-wicket haul as Team India wrapped up the proceedings in some style.

Team India will face either Australia or South Africa in the 2023 World Cup final

Having cemented a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Team India will now eagerly await their opponent for the high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Latest weather forecasts have predicted rainfall during the encounter, with showers marking their presence on the eve of the contest.

However, there is a reserve day set in place for the knockout match. If the match is not possible even on the alternate day, then the Proteas will progress to the final on the basis of a higher finish in the points table after the league stage.