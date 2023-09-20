Team India's Mohammed Shami granted bail in domestic violence case 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his elder brother Mohammed Hasib have been granted bail by Alipore court in a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

Shami and his brother appeared before the court on Tuesday with their lawyer, Salim Rahman. Notably, Jahan filed a domestic violence case against the ace speedster in March 2018.

In her complaint, she accused Shami of physically assaulting her and having extramarital affairs. Following the complaint, an arrest warrant was issued against the Indian cricketer and his brother by a session court.

However, a lower court in Kolkata later stayed the warrant. Jahan then moved to the Calcutta High Court to challenge the court's order but to no avail. She then approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's order. However, the Supreme Court eventually re-directed the case to the Alipore Court.

It is worth mentioning that in January, the court ordered Shami to pay ₹1.30 lakh every month to Jahan as alimony and for the cost of maintenance of their daughter.

Mohammed Shami is part of India's ODI squad for home series against Australia

Mohammed Shami was last seen in action during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. However, the senior featured in just two matches, as Mohammed Siraj piped him in the pecking order.

He is a part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia. The national selectors have named two separate squads, as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two games.

Shami has been named in the squad for all three outings. The series opener will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.