Team India star seeks blessings at Maa Ashapura Madh Temple in Kutch ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture on social media as he offered prayers at Maa Ashapura Madh Temple in Kutch on Monday, June 2. The 36-year-old recently featured in IPL 2025, representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ad

The five-time IPL champions endured a disappointing season, finishing last on the points table with just eight points from 14 matches. Jadeja played in all 14 games, scoring 301 runs at an average of 33.44, including two fifties. With the ball, he took 10 wickets in the same number of innings.

Jadeja is next set to return to action when India face England in a five-match away Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Ahead of the high-profile series, he took some time to seek blessings at Maa Ashapura Madh Temple and shared the moment on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Jai maa Ashapura, shining beauty in Madh temple. Life bow down at your feet, the lamp of devotion burns incense. Received blessings by visiting Ashapura in Kutch Dhaniyani. The only prayer for the welfare of the world.”

Ad

This series will also serve as the beginning of India’s campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ravindra Jadeja remains the most experienced player as India prepare to face England without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

On May 24, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named an 18-player squad for the forthcoming five-Test series in England, with Shubman Gill appointed as captain and Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

Ad

The series will be India’s first in the longest format since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom bid farewell to Test cricket last month.

In the absence of the two stalwarts, Ravindra Jadeja now emerges as the most experienced member of the squad. The veteran all-rounder has featured in 80 Test matches, amassing 3,370 runs with 22 fifties and four centuries. With the ball, he has taken 323 wickets, including 15 five-wicket hauls—cementing his status as a key figure in India’s red-ball setup.

India’s squad for the England Tests: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news