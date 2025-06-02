"Want him to reconsider his decision of retirement" - IPL chairman's stunning statement on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS final

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal urged ace batter Virat Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The summit clash will be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

The 36-year-old announced his Test retirement through his Instagram handle last month, much to the shock of fans and experts. He finished his Test career with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries - both fourth-highest all-time among Indian batters.

Yet, the champion batter has wasted no time producing his best for RCB in the ongoing season, helping them reach their fourth IPL final.

When asked if winning the title would lead to Kohli retiring from the IPL, Arun Dhumal told PTI (via NDTV):

"See neither do I think that, nor do I hope that. Virat is the greatest ambassador for the sport (of cricket). And the kind of commitment he has shown over the last 18 editions, I would say Virat is to cricket what (Novak) Djokovic or Roger Federer is to tennis. So I would want him to continue playing IPL and I would rather want him to reconsider his decision of retirement from Test cricket."

Kohli has been in incredible form with the bat this season, scoring 614 runs at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53 in 14 games. His eight half-centuries have all come in RCB wins, highlighting his massive impact.

"He is probably fitter now than he was in the first season" - Arun Dhumal on Virat Kohli

Arun Dhumal backed Virat Kohli to continue playing in the IPL for several years, considering his pristine fitness levels. The veteran batter has been playing in the league since its inaugural season in 2008.

Despite the numerous ICC titles with Team India, Kohli hasn't tasted IPL success with RCB, falling short three times in the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

"Given the fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter now than he was in the first season, after playing 18 editions of the IPL. And he still comes back with the same kind of energy and commitment to the game. Given his dedication in the first season and the next 17, he is going to come back with the same aggression and commitment. Even if RCB win, I would, and the whole country would want Virat to continue," said Arun Dhumal (via aforementioned source).

Kohli is the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,618 runs at an average of 39.53 and a strike rate of 132.91 in 266 matches, including eight centuries and 63 half-centuries. The ongoing season is the third consecutive one in which he has scored over 600 runs.

