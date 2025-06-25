Team India youngster injures shoulder and remains in doubt for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: Reports

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan is reportedly in doubt for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, after sustaining a shoulder injury during the series opener. The Men in Blue lost the first Test in Headingley, Leeds, by five wickets as the Ben Stokes-led side chased 371 in the fourth innings.

Sudharsan was struggling with his shoulder on Day 5, and went off the field eventually, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in as a substitute. The all-rounder took a sharp catch to dismiss Ben Duckett, while Sudharsan remained out of action. Team India also had Jasprit Bumrah off the field for the final moments of the contest in the third session, while Rishabh Pant also dealt with multiple niggles over the course of the five days.

According to a report by RevSportz, Sudharsan is carrying a shoulder niggle which puts his availability for the next Test under cloud.

"Sai Sudarshan is not completely fit for the next match right now. He seems to be in some problem on the last day during fielding. He has a slight problem in his shoulder. Will keep you updated if things will be fine before next game," the update read.

The visitors have the option of using Karun Nair at No.3 and reinforcing the lower middle-order with Nitish Kumar Reddy, or playing an extra all-rounder or a bowler. On the other hand, a specialist batter in Abhimanyu Easwaran comes across as a like-for-like replacement in the top order.

Sudharsan had last sustained an injury in late 2024 in the form of a sports hernia, for which he underwent surgery in London.

Sai Sudharsan scored 0 and 30 on his India Test debut in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The left-handed batter was entrusted with the crucial No.3 role after the recent changes in the batting order following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement. The recent 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap winner was presented with his India cap by Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the first Test.

Sudharsan was unfortunately dismissed for a duck on Day 1, after going after a delivery down the leg-side against Ben Stokes. He looked much assured in the second innings, scoring a composed 30, before being dismissed by the England skipper again.

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, following a lenghty one-week break after the series opener.

