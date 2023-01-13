"Team needs bowlers who can beat a batter" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's ODI squad

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Kuldeep Yadav to get a consistent run in India's ODI team. The comments came after his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Kuldeep's game is best suited for ODIs, given that there is less hitting in this format compared to T20Is.

Manjrekar also added that the left-arm leg-spinner has the ability to beat a batter, who is trying to defend or push for a single.

"In 50 overs, unlike in T20s there is less slogging," Manjrekar wrote on Twitter. "There is more pushing and defending from batters. So a team needs bowlers who can beat a batter while he is defending or pushing. Kuldeep has that ability."

Incidentally, Kuldeep replaced the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in India's playing XI for the second ODI. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning with a Player of the Match award for his 3/51 spell. He picked up the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to break the visitors' middle order.

Eventually, the Lankans could only muster 215 runs after deciding to bat first. In response, the Men in Blue were in a spot of both, but KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 64 to take the team through.

"He is a very confident bowler" - Rohit Sharma lauds Kuldeep Yadav after 2nd ODI

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad With 12 wickets in his last 6 matches - 10-0-38-2

8-0-39-1

9-0-49-1

4-1-18-4

10-1-53-1 and

10-0-51-3 today ,

Kuldeep Yadav should not be dropped in the name of combination. Needs as much game time as possible before the world cup. With 12 wickets in his last 6 matches - 10-0-38-2 8-0-39-1 9-0-49-1 4-1-18-4 10-1-53-1 and 10-0-51-3 today , Kuldeep Yadav should not be dropped in the name of combination. Needs as much game time as possible before the world cup. https://t.co/fatZcx26k5

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on Kuldeep Yadav, saying that the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner brought them back into the game with a couple of quick wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit stated:

"For him to come back and play the game he played today was fantastic. "He brought us back into the game. Kusal and Fernando were batting really well and Kuldeep as we've seen so often found his way through. He's a very confident bowler right now and it definitely augurs well for the team."

Kuldeep will hope to build on his confidence and put up a similar performance in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

