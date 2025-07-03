Teammate urges Shubman Gill to unleash trademark bow celebration after superb double ton in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj egged on his teammate Shubman Gill from the stands to dish out his trademark bow celebration following a record-breaking double hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against England. The Indian skipper led the team's charge in the first innings, building on his heroics from the opening day to script history.

Shubman Gill made the most of his start as well as the optimal batting conditions to cruise to his highest score, eventually converting it into a sublime double hundred. He forged a mammoth partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket as the visitors comfortably surpassed the 400-run mark after resuming the day from 310-5.

The Indian skipper was stranded for a while on 199, but wasted no time in reaching the elusive landmark in the 122nd over. He roared in delight after completing the run, got down on one knee, and dished out a fist pump as well. The Edgbaston crowd stood up in admiration, and so did the members of the dressing room in the Indian camp.

Siraj, who shares the dressing room with Shubman Gill in the Gujarat Titans (GT) camp as well, mimicked the bow celebration from the stands, which the skipper replicated on the field as well.

Have a look at the moment right here:

Gill is cruising along, capitalizing on the old ball and tired England bowlers to pile on the runs in the first innings on Day 2.

Shubman Gill inching closer to 250 as Team India breach 500-run mark in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The right-handed batter broke the record for the highest score by an Indian player on English scores, going past Sunil Gavaskar's iconic fourth-innings heroics at The Oval from the 1978-79 tour.

The skipper is currently batting on 245, while another one of his GT teammates, Washington Sundar, is providing perfect support, holding his other end securely.

He has switched gears after reaching the landmark, taking on the likes of Harry Brook and Shoaib Bashir, with the England pacers in a jaded state after bowling close to 25 overs each already. At the time of writing, Team India are comfortably placed at 530-6 in the 133rd over.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

