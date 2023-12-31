"Technically, I have never seen Virat bat as well" - Nasser Hussain picks Virat Kohli as first choice for a sensational 2024

Former England captain Nasser Hussain picked Indian superstar Virat Kohli as his first choice for a successful 2024 season.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a fabulous 2023, finishing as the second-leading run-scorer across formats with 2,048 runs, including eight centuries. He was also the top-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with a single edition record of 765 runs in 11 games at an average of 95.62.

Despite Team India falling at the final hurdle to Australia, the former captain was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his incredible exploits with the bat.

In a video released by the ICC, Hussain had no hesitation in picking Kohli for another excellent year in 2024 and hailed the batter for his heroics in the 2023 World Cup.

"My first one is a megastar and there is no doubt about it. Virat Kohli. Obviously, he had a fantastic 2023 and World Cup. Amid all the records he broke and the attention, we did not focus on how well he was batting," said Hussain.

"Technically, I have never seen Virat bat as well like that. The sound of the bat, that innings against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, I can name about five innings where he was getting in a good position. That is a good sign for Virat, India and Virat fans. It means that he is in a good mental space and his game is in good order," added Hussain.

Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries by notching an extraordinary 50th ton in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The champion cricketer was India's best batter with scores of 38 and 76 in their opening Test defeat in the ongoing tour of South Africa.

"Biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get shed load of runs" - Nasser Hussain picks Babar Azam alongside Virat Kohli for a successful 2024

Babar had an indifferent second half of 2023.

After Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain picked former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as his second choice to have a successful 2024 campaign.

Following an impressive first half of 2023, the 29-year-old's form tapered off in the latter part of the year. Babar finished 2023 with 1,399 runs across formats at an average of just under 40, with three centuries in 35 games.

With several questions raised about his captaincy, Babar relinquished the role in all formats following the World Cup.

"Another one, they are often compared. Babar Azam. I think it is a massive year for him and Pakistan. He has given up captaincy, that may be the weight off his shoulders," said Hussain, via the aforementioned source.

The biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get shed load of runs. They need him to get runs. There will be a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. They got to the finals last time. They will need their ex-skipper to put in a real performance," he added.

Babar finished outside the top 25 among leading run-scorers in the recent World Cup with only 320 runs in nine games. His inconsistent run with the bat was integral to Pakistan's finish outside the top four in the tournament.

The star batter has struggled in the ongoing three-Test series in Australia, averaging only 19.25 as Pakistan fell 0-2 behind.

