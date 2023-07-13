"Temperament, technique and approach, you name it and he has got it"- Deep Dasgupta on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta was impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies at Dominica. Jaiswal is still unbeaten on 40 and played some incredible shots.

What Dasgupta liked the most about Jaiswal's brief knock was the way he handled himself through situations. The southpaw had to wait 16 balls to score his first run in international cricket but didn't seem too desperate or bothered during that shot period.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Deep Dasgupta had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock so far:

"He (Jaiswal) looked extremely comfortable. He took like 16 deliveries to get off the mark and it showed that he had calmness, which doesn't come easy for a debutant I can tell you that for sure. And then there are two extremes. He played a reverse sweep and stepped out in the last over where batters generally tend to play for the end of day's play. That tells a lot about his approach and whatever we have seen of him on the first day was very very good. Temperament, technique and approach, you name it and he has got it."

Deep Dasgupta on Ishan Kishan's day in the field

Deep Dasgupta lauded another debutant Ishan Kishan for the wonderful catch that he took of Raymon Reifer. The former cricketer also shed light on how comfortable Ishan looked behind the stumps and showed no signs of nervousness despite it being his debut.

On this, he stated:

"The catch was good and the stump mic volume was pretty high so he was chatty behind the stumps. It seemed like he was having fun and the catch was really good behind the stumps."

Both Jaiswal and Ishan could have an opportunity to score big on Day 2 in Dominica.

