"Test cricket is absolutely my number one priority" - Ben Stokes on skipping the IPL mega auction

England Test vice-captain Ben Stokes has explained his decision not to sign up for the upcoming IPL mega auction. The seam-bowling all-rounder believes playing county cricket this summer would keep him in good stead for the blockbuster home summer.

Stokes and Test captain Joe Root are the two marquee names missing in the auction list. The duo hopes to play as many county championship games as they can to help revive England's Test fortunes after their dismal performances in 2021.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Another England collapse and an #Ashes series defeat inside 12 days of play. Another England collapse and an #Ashes series defeat inside 12 days of play.

In his column for the Daily Mirror, Stokes said that Test cricket is his priority, and wants to support Root in rebuilding the side. The 30-year old added that he let go of lucrative IPL contracts, as his focus wouldn't be in the format, saying:

"Test cricket is absolutely my number one priority, and I want to work alongside Joe Root, the best man we could have as captain, to get us there. It is why I thought long and hard about whether to go to the IPL or not, and felt that this was not about the money but about where my priorities are. It wouldn’t be fair on any team I signed up for if I wasn’t totally focused on things out there."

England's performances in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia left a lot to be desired. Their batting reached its lowest point, as the tourists suffered a collapse in four out of five Tests, notably failing to reach 300 in ten innings.

Stokes and Root also had a disappointing time Down Under, by their usual standards. The latter could not reach three figures again in an away Ashes tour. The former number one ranked Test batter also sustained his third Ashes series loss as captain.

"The Test team is where it is at for me right now" - Ben Stokes

England Test team. (Image Credits: Getty)

The New Zealand-born Stokes said that he wants to put his full focus on helping the Test side. He thinks playing domestic cricket should keep him in good stead for the home summer against New Zealand and South Africa, adding:

"The Test team is where it is at for me right now, and I want to give as much of my time and energy to that as possible. I think the Test side will benefit more from me playing a number of county championship matches this summer, and getting myself as best prepared as possible for the challenges of New Zealand and South Africa."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo BREAKING: Chris Silverwood has been sacked as England men's head coach following their 4-0 Ashes series defeat BREAKING: Chris Silverwood has been sacked as England men's head coach following their 4-0 Ashes series defeat https://t.co/N1MrfsIOm2

Also Read Article Continues below

England have sacked their coach Chris Silverwood and batting coach Graham Thorpe after their dismal Ashes series loss. Assistant coach Paul Collingwood will take charge as the interim head coach for the Test series in the West Indies.

Edited by Bhargav