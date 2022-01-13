"Thank you Rahane & Pujara" - Twitter calls for sacking of India's Test veterans as their poor form continues

India had an awful start to Day 3 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, losing Test veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply. Fans on Twitter called for the the duo to be dropped from the Test team.

Starting Day 3 at 57/2, the visiting side lost Pujara on the second ball of the morning. Marco Jansen banged one short that kissed the Indian batter's gloves before Keegan Petersen completed a breathtaking catch.

Pujara (9) couldn't add any runs to his tally.

Things got worse as India lost their former vice-captain (1) in the very next over. Kagiso Rabada, who has looked a different beast altogether in this Test, bowled an unplayable delivery that kicked off from its length.

The Mumbaikar could do nothing but poke at it. The ball found Rahane's gloves before Dean Elgar completed a relay catch to put India under tremendous pressure. India were down to 58/4 with a lead of only 71 runs.

Another failure just strengthened the chorus of sacking both middle-order batters from the Test side with players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsSA Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. #INDvsSA

KSR @KShriniwasRao This Test match has marked the end of a chapter in Indian cricket. A new one will have to begin soon.



The writing is now on the wall. This Test match has marked the end of a chapter in Indian cricket. A new one will have to begin soon.The writing is now on the wall.

Baidurjo Bhose @bbhose #SAvsIND #SAvIndia That might well be the end of Rahane's Test career for the time being at least..at the very ground where he was dropped for the first time as deputy of the Test team in 2018 #Rahane That might well be the end of Rahane's Test career for the time being at least..at the very ground where he was dropped for the first time as deputy of the Test team in 2018 #Rahane #SAvsIND #SAvIndia

Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI Pujara and Rahane may be an innings away from striking form and the home series versus Sri Lanka could be their opportunity. But that's also an opportunity make a smooth transition! #SAvsIND Pujara and Rahane may be an innings away from striking form and the home series versus Sri Lanka could be their opportunity. But that's also an opportunity make a smooth transition! #SAvsIND

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been struggling for form for quite some time now. While Rahane last scored a century in 2020, it dates back to 2019 for Pujara.

Only time will tell if management will move away from these two veterans and look at the youngsters.

Kohli-Pant revive India after lose Rahane and Pujara early

India's Test captain Virat Kohli was once again in the rescue job after the Proteas' pacers wreaked havoc in the first couple of overs. He, along with Rishabh Pant, played some smart cricket to fight their way back in Cape Town.

They will look to bat as long as possible as India eye anything above 250 to defend in the fourth innings on a pace-friendly Newlands wicket.

Also Read Article Continues below

India are currently 90/4, with a lead of 103 runs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar