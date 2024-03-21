"Thankfully I never felt insecure"- Ravi Bishnoi claims he still doesn't know why he was dropped from India's T20I side

Indian wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi endured a rough patch between September 2022 to August 2023 when he wasn't getting picked for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Quite a few eyebrows were raised as despite impressive performances in the IPL, Bishnoi didn't feature in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

While Bishnoi accepted that he didn't have any clue about the reason for his snub, he thanked his coaches for not letting him feel disheartened. The leg-spinner was focused on the process and eventually made his way back into the national setup.

Ravi Bishnoi was quoted as saying by TOI about his India snub:

"I did not know what the reasoning was behind leaving me out. My two coaches, Pradyot Singh Rathore and Shahrukh Khan, ensured that i stayed in the right frame of mind and kept giving my best whenever I had an opportunity, be it in the IPL or domestic games. Thankfully I never felt insecure and changed the way I bowled. I just bowled more and focused on my batting."

Bishnoi expressed his desire to feature in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad that would travel to the West Indies and the USA in June. However, he claimed that his focus currently was to win games for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has motivated me to play Test cricket: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were all a part of India's 2020 U19 World Cup batch that reached the final in South Africa. Bishnoi is chuffed to bits to see his teammates realize their dream of playing for the senior team.

The wrist-spinner was also thrilled to see the way Jaiswal performed recently in the Test series against England and claimed that even he wanted to play red-ball cricket for India.

On this, Bishnoi stated:

"They have fought hard with life and it's good to see that the boys I played with at the U19 level have made it to the senior team as well. I must admit that Yashasvi has now motivated me to play test cricket."

Jaiswal scored a staggering 712 runs in the Test series including a couple of double hundreds. He also had 625 runs in the IPL 2023 season and like Ravi Bishnoi, will look at IPL 2014 as an opportunity to seal his T20 World Cup spot.